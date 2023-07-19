Johnson weighs pricey options for flood-damaged treatment plant

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wastewater treatment facilities across Vermont were hard hit by last week’s flooding and a third of them are still not fully functional, leaving some sewage untreated. In Johnson, the facility has flooded before, and town leaders say it may be time to move it.

When floodwaters from the Gihon River inundated Johnson’s sewage treatment plant last week, the damage was widespread.

“There have been floods here before but nothing like this. The one in ‘95 was the worst one and we beat it by three feet,” said Dan Copp, the plant’s operator.

He says it’s going to cost at least $2 million to replace everything and upwards of $10 million to rebuild the plant completely. Crews have been cleaning for days and assessing what can be salvaged, including the building itself. This is the third time the plant has flooded and town leaders are floating the idea of relocating the facility. “Basically, the concrete buildings are the only thing standing that’s good. We are going to try to hodge-podge, band-aid together some equipment to get it operating, but it’s a temporary fix. The village is looking at can we get money to move the plant,” Copp said.

The hope is to have the plant back up and running in about a week. A visit from state leaders is also likely soon. Village Manager Eric Bailey says he’s worried about who will pay if they decide to move the plant, saying taxpayers can’t carry the burden. “This is a low-income community for the most part. One of the most in poverty in the state of Vermont. So, there’s no way for us to do that without major help from the federal government and state government. No one has said anything about the ability to help us move the facility,” he said.

As the community considers its options, untreated wastewater is going into the Lamoille River, creating a big concern for Vermont environmental officials. “We’ve had federal damage assessors from the Army Corps of Engineers visiting those hard-hit facilities. They are writing up reports that will be shared with FEMA in order to support getting disaster relief assistance to these facilities,” said the Vermont Amy Polaczyk. She says in addition to Johnson, 11 of the state’s 33 treatment plants are still partially or completely offline.

Local officials are also asking residents to not dump any chemicals down their drains as it’s likely to find its way into the river.

