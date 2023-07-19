Donate
Marshfield remains without running water

The Marshfield Village Store has been doling out water supplied by volunteers and the Vermont...
The Marshfield Village Store has been doling out water supplied by volunteers and the Vermont National Guard.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Many towns hit by floodwaters last week are still working to get clean water. But residents in Marshfield have no water, period -- not even non-potable water -- for going on 10 days.

“There’s no water here. It’s not a boil water notice. There is no water running through the taps,” said Michelle Eddleman McCormick, general manager of the Marshfield Village Store.

Since the onset of the historic flooding, the pipes in town have run dry. “We’ve been without water since eight o’clock, Monday night of the storm.”))

“It was supposed to be a few days,” said Denis Adams, a local resident.

People in the village have had to rely on community centers to get their needs met. The Marshfield Village Store has been doling out the free water brought to them by local volunteers and the Vermont National Guard. “There’s enough resilience built into this community that we’ll be able to get at least well water for as long as we need. Marshfield will take care of Marshfield,” she said. “We go through at least two and a half pallets of bottled water a day and about six to 800 gallons of well water every single day. I washed my hair off the spigot right here a couple of days ago.”

The village has been stuck in this situation due to damage sustained to the road that leads up to the water system. “The right-hand side of the road has the water and sewer system on it. The road was completely washed out,” said Rodger Sheldon with H2O Innovation, who is working to fix the problem and says relief is on the way. “We’re going to pressure test the system in the morning and hopefully there’s no leaks. People will have water, with luck, {Thursday} afternoon.”

Sheldon says that if their tests do show significant damage to the pipes, the project could be delayed a few more days. But that’s not the end of their water woes. “Once we get the water back going, the sewer line -- that’s going to be another issue. The sewer line up there is completely warped. So, that’s going to have to be rebuilt and service connections are going to have to be reestablished. That’s going to be the second part of the game right there,” he said.

Once water is restored to homes, it will still have to be boiled for a period.

