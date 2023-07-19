In a mobile home park devastated by flood, shock, sadness and frustration take hold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The waters that swamped the Berlin Mobile Home Park last week drove home an old truth about floods: The people left in their grimy backwash are often those who can’t afford to live on safer ground.

In the days that followed the July 10 flood, the scale of the destruction revealed itself trailer by trailer, through soggy floorboards and sediment-caked keepsakes. Families had lost their homes and nearly everything in them. There might be some financial relief, in time, if they correctly navigated the finicky bureaucracies of governments and insurance companies.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

