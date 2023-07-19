More money going toward electric vehicle infrastructure in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York will spend more money on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rebates.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $29 million for electric vehicle charging under Charge Ready NY 2.0 and rebates through the Drive Clean Rebate Program.

Hochul said the added investment in charging and rebates will help the state cut air pollution and emissions.

“Providing cleaner air in communities that face high vehicle traffic, particularly those that are historically marginalized, is an essential step to improving the state’s quality of life while building a more sustainable future for residents, workers and visitors alike,” Hochul, D-New York, said in a statement.

The governor said the Empire State now has 150,000 electric cars on its roads. The state is requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.