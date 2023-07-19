Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

More money going toward electric vehicle infrastructure in New York

New York will spend more money on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rebates. - File...
New York will spend more money on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rebates. - File photo(Live 5)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York will spend more money on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rebates.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced $29 million for electric vehicle charging under Charge Ready NY 2.0 and rebates through the Drive Clean Rebate Program.

Hochul said the added investment in charging and rebates will help the state cut air pollution and emissions.

“Providing cleaner air in communities that face high vehicle traffic, particularly those that are historically marginalized, is an essential step to improving the state’s quality of life while building a more sustainable future for residents, workers and visitors alike,” Hochul, D-New York, said in a statement.

The governor said the Empire State now has 150,000 electric cars on its roads. The state is requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Rutland City Police Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen
Funeral services held for fallen Vermont police officer
Makana Sakamoto
Missing Vermont man found safe
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating man’s death at arts festival in Vermont

Latest News

Montpelier
Montpelier digging out on State Street Saturday
Courtesy: GMC
Vermont hiking trails disrupted by flooding, heavy rain
The boil-water order in Morrisville has been lifted. - File photo
Morrisville boil-water order lifted
Colchester man charged with Burlington knife assault