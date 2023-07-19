Donate
Morrisville boil-water order lifted

The boil-water order in Morrisville has been lifted. - File photo
The boil-water order in Morrisville has been lifted. - File photo(KFYR-TV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The boil-water order in Morrisville has been lifted.

The town said on Wednesday that the latest test results show the municipal water is safe, so there are no more restrictions on how you use it. And you don’t have to do anything before you start using it again.

They say you might notice more of a chlorine smell and taste for a few days but the water is safe for all purposes.

As for all the leftover bottled water, they’re going to see who else needs it.

