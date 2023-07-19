N.H. Gov Chris Sununu tours Texas border facilities

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is set to travel to the southern border in Texas today.

He’ll be meeting with New Hampshire national guard soldiers assisting with efforts at the border and touring border facilities.

Governor Sununu says that the crisis at the border impacts all 50 states, and it’s important to get an on-the-ground view as well as hear from the people who are dealing with it first hand.

