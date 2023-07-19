Donate
Recent flooding draws attention to Vt. dams

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s dams will be going under the microscope.

Dams around the state stood strong during the floods, but now the Department of Environmental Conservation’s ‘Dam Safety Program’ will be doing follow-up inspections to see if any of them were impacted.

Vermont has over 400 dams that have enough water to cause a risk should they fail. Many of them are owned privately.

Inspection priority goes to dams that could potentially impact life or property, and inspections will be performed by engineers, with no cost to dam owners.

