Senator Welch delivers first senate floor speech

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch takes to the senate floor to outline his priorities in office, but says his heart is elsewhere.

“Vermonters have always supported emergency aid when disaster struck others. Senator Sanders and I are very grateful for many assurances of support now that Vermonters face their own huge recovery challenge,” said Welch.

In his address, he emphasized two overarching issues he thinks the senate is facing; the precarious state of democracy, and the strain on the middle class.

“Democracy depends on trust. It also depends on results. If conditions stagnate for working Americans and they fall further behind, their trust in democracy will erode. We need democracy to ensure that working families have a seat at the table when their aspirations are at stake,” said Welch.

This comes from Senator Welch’s official debut speech, dedicated to outlining his priorities as Vermont’s junior senator.

