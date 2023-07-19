Severe weather strikes again: High winds topple trees, power lines in Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - More strong storms rolled through our region over the last 24 hours. But this time it was the wind, not the rain that did the damage.

Like communities across our region, the town of Tunbridge continues to recover from last week’s flooding. However, violent storms that rolled through the region Tuesday night left a new set of problems.

“I have never seen anything like it stormwise, windwise,” said Heiner Leber of Tunbridge.

A section of roof from Leber’s Town Farm Road home rested in the woods about 100 feet from the structure, the backyard half-covered by toppled trees.

“It was winding so strong and rain was coming down so hard, you could not see anything, it was like a wall,” Leber said.

A mile away on the Belknap Road, power crews worked to remove tree limbs from power lines. A total of four roads in this section of Tunbridge were blocked Tuesday night by dozens of falling trees.

“I was in milking the cows and all of sudden it started raining like it was the last week and a half, two weeks,” said William Pease, 16, who lives on the Potash Road.

In the distance, a line of bent and broken pines showed the direction the storm took.

“We have trees snapped over, crushed our fence,” Pease said. “It’s just trees snapped off up high, roots came out.”

“Most of us in town didn’t notice a thing. Then all of the sudden, the calls came in,” Tunbridge Emergency Director Brenda Field said.

And the town is still cleaning up from recent flooding that left the fairgrounds covered in dirt from the nearby river. The road to neighboring Chelsea is still impassable.

“We have a couple of roads in town that are going to be very pricy. You can travel on them but if you get out and look, you can see the cracks and the landslides,” Field said.

But some work Wednesday was more urgent, like one family’s effort to clear their driveway.

“I really thought that we would lose the siding, the shed, major damage to the house,” Leber said.

Emergency officials say the priority is getting the roads back open and the power back on. But they also say crews will likely be out cutting trees for the next several days.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.