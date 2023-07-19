Summer meals program helps Vt. families after school year ends

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It might be summer, but schools meeting students’ basic needs is a year-round mission.

Long before flooding turned Vermont upside down, some families struggled to put food on the table, especially in the summer months.

That’s where summer meals come in. The state estimates they will have around 149 open meal sites this year.

That’s a bit lower than last year because federal funding to operate open meal sites in all parts of the state has ended. The waiver that allowed meals to be taken off-site has ended, but it has been replaced for rural areas only to give out this option permanently.

With rising costs of food since the beginning of the pandemic, this program has helped a wider income range in recent years. “Not just folks that are at the bottom, but folks that are sort of in the middle-income bracket have, especially with increasing inflation, really struggled to find good food to put on the table,” said North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent Elaine Collins.

The North Country Supervisory Union serves 12 towns in the Northeast Kingdom, where officials say all 11 schools have 50% to 80% of students at the poverty level.

“Food shelves are robust here, but also far apart, and rely on families having transportation to get to them. So making sure that we can get food home to families has been our biggest challenge and also something we have found creative solutions to,” said Community Schools Coordinator Samantha Stevens.

Since the pandemic, the supervisory union has been using a grant to pilot a food delivery program that brings groceries to 36 to 40 households. During the school year, this helped around 100 people a week.

But the school year is over, and some of the benefits of pandemic funding are over too. Stevens says the ability to take summer meals off-site and be delivered will be expanded to more locations next year, and they’re working on making summer meals at the 10 locations even more accessible.

“We may be able to work on developing some kind of volunteer model or a way of getting meals from the schools out to families in further regions who don’t have access to transportation this year. We’re also seeing the Use of a grant that does increase our access to fresh fruits and vegetables in those programs,” said Stevens.

HungerFree Vermont says right now 2 in 5 people in Vermont experience hunger, and summer meals have become even more important for an atypical group of students you wouldn’t assume have food insecurity, but is becoming a growing population.

“The pandemic shifted how folks looked at their neighbor and the help that they needed. That’s something we noticed going into this summer meal season, and we wanted to make sure everyone understood if you need these meals, which everyone does, please join us,” said Lechelle-Antonia Gray of HungerFree Vermont.

Statewide, the USDA reimbursed Vermont almost $3 million for the meals served, and the Agency of Education says the amount they receive this year depends on the number of meals served. There are no requirements for where you must live to access summer meals in Vermont.

