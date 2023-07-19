Donate
Sununu not running for reelection

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu/File
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu/File(John Locher | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Wednesday announced he will not run for reelection.

In a statement on Twitter, Sununu said, “After much consideration, I have decided not to run for another term as Governor in 2024. Be assured we will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months. Public service should never be a career, and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state. This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as Governor. I could not be more proud of our record and it’s thanks to your support that we’ve accomplished so much.”

Sununu recently spent months toying with challenging Donald Trump in the GOP primary but backed down early last month. The moderate Republican has said he would endorse the GOP’s ultimate nominee in 2024, but argued the GOP must embrace a “course correction” away from Trump. By not running, Sununu last month said he planned to speak with “a little more of an unleashed voice” to make the Republican Party bigger.

The popular governor is currently serving his fourth term in office. He did not say what his immediate plans would be and did not endorse anyone to succeed him. He said he reached his decision after discussions with his wife, Valerie, and his children.

Shortly after his announcement, Chuck Morse, former Republican president of the New Hampshire Senate and a former U.S. Senate candidate, announced his campaign for governor.

He said in a statement that he’s proud to have worked with Sununu “to put together a conservative, pro-jobs, pro-growth, family first economic agenda that has made New Hampshire the envy of New England and the nation. We lead the nation in economic freedom. We have the lowest poverty rate in the nation and are the number one state for taxpayer return on investment.”

Two Democrats, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, have also announced their candidacies for the job.

