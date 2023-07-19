Donate
Sununu, Stefanik offer contrasting GOP assessments of Trump legal jeopardy

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speak to reporters at the Capitol Tuesday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speak to reporters at the Capitol Tuesday.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As another indictment looms for former President Donald Trump, top GOP leaders from our region had markedly different assessments Tuesday.

Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication he could soon be charged by U.S. prosecutors.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who previously entertained challenging Trump in 2024, said the former president’s mounting legal jeopardy is not helping the party. “There’s no undecided voter who’s going to see all this and see all the drama, see the soap opera that is Donald Trump life and say, ‘Oh, you know what, I’ve changed my mind. I’m back to that guy now.’ No, not a single one. So, it really spells a lot of trouble for the Republican Party if you were to stay on top,” he said.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a fierce Trump supporter and the fourth-ranking GOP member in Congress, said the indictment only serves to unite supporters of the former president, paving the way for his reelection next year. “We have yet again another example of Joe Biden’s weaponized Department of Justice targeting his top political opponent, Donald Trump,” Stefanik told reporters on Capitol Hill.

