UVM fires men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft has been fired following a conduct investigation by the school’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” athletic director Jeff Schulman said in the school’s statement Tuesday evening. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations. The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.”

Woodcroft was hired as UVM head coach back in April of 2020 and compiled a record of 20-54-9 over three seasons. Woodcroft will be replaced by assistant Steve Wiedler on an interim basis for the 2023-24 season.

