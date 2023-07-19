Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM fires men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft

School says “investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student”
School says “investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student”
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft has been fired following a conduct investigation by the school’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” athletic director Jeff Schulman said in the school’s statement Tuesday evening. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations. The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.”

Woodcroft was hired as UVM head coach back in April of 2020 and compiled a record of 20-54-9 over three seasons. Woodcroft will be replaced by assistant Steve Wiedler on an interim basis for the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

School says “investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student”
UVM fires men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft
VGFC caps 2023 campaign with 6-1 win
Vermont Green rolls to win in season finale
VGFC caps 2023 campaign with 6-1 win
Vermont Green rolls to win in season finale
Girls win second straight, boys snap five-game skid in series
New Hampshire sweeps Lions Cup All-Star Soccer games