Vermont hiking trails disrupted by flooding, heavy rain

Courtesy: GMC
Courtesy: GMC(Photo provided)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Recent flooding and heavy rain has taken a toll on Vermont’s hiking trails.

The Green Mountain Club says parts of the Long Trail and other hiking spots have detours right now because of damage from the storms. That includes parts of the Winooski River Valley in Bolton and the Lamoille River footbridge in Johnson.

The GMC’s Mike Debonis says trails around the state right now are similar to conditions you’d expect to see in spring, with a lot of mud. and fewer amenities. “It’s going to be a different experience. I think having folks temper their expectations and also recognizing that the things that hikers normally depend on -- rides and some of the stores where they get resupplied -- those folks have been significantly impacted,” he said.

As far as repairing the damaged areas, he says they don’t have a timeline for that yet. He says they expect at some point to put out a call for volunteers to help with the recovery.

