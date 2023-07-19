Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Berlin, Vermont, that left one man injured. Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.

“I’m a little shaken up. As I said, it’s not the material things, it’s the sense of security,” Alvah Newhall said.

Newhall is still recovering mentally and physically from a home invasion just after midnight on Monday at his Stewart Street home in Berlin.

“They kept knocking and pounding and then they knocked the door in,” he said.

Newhall is well-known in the community as a credit union manager. He’s also a known collector of jewelry-- gold and silver-- and antiques.

He gave me a tour of his Berlin home where he is still picking up the pieces.

“I had each one of these drawers full and in here, I had all kinds of jewelry boxes,” he said. “I had like boxes, like chests, like jewelry boxes like this one. They were all set up and I had like jewelry in them.”

Reporter Ike Bendavid: So the room doesn’t normally look like this.

Alvah Newhall: No!

Ike Bendavid: Alvah, how long were they in your house for?

Alvah Newhall: Fifteen or 20 minutes.

During that time, he said three masked men dressed in black demanded jewelry while ransacking the house. The intruders took what Newhall said was more than $100,000 worth of belongings.

“They smashed up stuff,” he said. “That was the scary part about it; they kept smashing and throwing stuff.”

And Newhall said they assaulted him, leaving him walking with a cane due to injuries to his feet, knees, shoulder and head, even choking him at one point.

Ike Bendavid: You thought they were going to kill you at one point.

Alvah Newhall: Oh, I definitely did think they were going to kill me.

His 85-year-old mom was also home at the time.

“I walked around the bed to that door and there’s this guy,” Merriam Newhall said.

Luckily, she was unharmed, but she was left in disbelief over what happened in the home she has lived in for almost 60 years.

“We never used to lock our doors,” she said.

Before they left, Newhall said the men took his wallet and drove toward Montpelier. Berlin Police are investigating.

This isn’t the first time Newhall has been robbed.

The doors were locked but most of what was taken was in jewelry boxes. The house didn’t have a security system.

“At this point in the investigation, I would say this is a targeted event,” Berlin Police Det. Daniel Withrow said.

Newhall said his physical pain will heal, but he has emotional scars.

“I feel my sense of people may have changed a little bit,” he said.

But he thanked the community for their support as he preps for better home security.

“The positive thing out of this is I have had so much outpouring support,” he said.

