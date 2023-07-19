‘Vermont Strong’ license plates expected to make comeback

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As statewide fundraising goes into high gear to help flood-ravaged communities across the state, Scott administration officials say they’re working on plans to help support flood relief efforts by letting people know you’re “Vermont Strong.”

The license plates -- first made popular during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 -- are coming back. Money used to purchase them will help in the recovery effort.

There’s no price tag yet but the governor is expected to announce the details in a few days.

