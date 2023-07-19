Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Vermont Strong’ license plates expected to make comeback

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As statewide fundraising goes into high gear to help flood-ravaged communities across the state, Scott administration officials say they’re working on plans to help support flood relief efforts by letting people know you’re “Vermont Strong.”

The license plates -- first made popular during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 -- are coming back. Money used to purchase them will help in the recovery effort.

There’s no price tag yet but the governor is expected to announce the details in a few days.

Related Stories:

Vermonters open their hearts and wallets to help flood victims

Do Good Fest flood relief fundraiser raises more than $433,000 and you can still help

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Rutland City Police Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen
Funeral services held for fallen Vermont police officer
Makana Sakamoto
Missing Vermont man found safe
Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating man’s death at arts festival in Vermont
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Montpelier
Montpelier digging out on State Street Saturday
New York will spend more money on electric vehicle charging infrastructure and rebates. - File...
More money going toward electric vehicle infrastructure in New York
Courtesy: GMC
Vermont hiking trails disrupted by flooding, heavy rain
The boil-water order in Morrisville has been lifted. - File photo
Morrisville boil-water order lifted