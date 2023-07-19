Vt. environmental officials deny Lake Bomoseen milfoil treatment plan

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lake Bomoseen group’s efforts to use herbicide in the battle against Eurasian milfoil has been denied. In a recent draft ruling, Vermont environmental officials denied the Lake Bomoseen Association’s permit, outlining a number of reasons they think it’s a bad idea.

In a recently released draft report, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says the combination of naturally occurring plants in proximity to the invasive Eurasian milfoil makes the use of pesticides untenable.

“It was not an acceptable risk,” said the DEC’s Misha Cetner. He says there are better ways to manage milfoil in the lake that don’t include chemicals including suction harvesting or just pulling it out. “That treatment plan targeted almost all the developed shoreline of Lake Bomoseen, nor was that plan very targeted toward Eurasian milfoil. It mostly targeted wherever aquatic plants can grow.”

Bob Stannard has lakefront property and was outspoken against the association’s proposal. “Is there milfoil there? A little bit. Does it tickle my toes when I dive in? Yeah. It doesn’t bother me, doesn’t impact my boat. It doesn’t have an impact on me,” he said. Stannard said the issue has become divisive in the community and he hopes residents can now move on and look at alternatives. “Instead of going toe-to-toe, let’s go hand-in-hand and start working together.”

Lake Bomoseen Association officials declined a request for comment on whether they plan to appeal. Instead, they sent a statement saying, “We respect the DEC process and will work with them to reach a result for Lake Bomoseen that is consistent with the permits it has issued for 11 other lakes since 2018 in the state of Vermont.”

“Overall, we do take very seriously potential impacts to the non-target environment. We take very seriously pesticide minimization measures and we take very seriously... we do ensure there is a public benefit from these projects,” Cetner said.

There is a 30-day public comment period on the draft decision. Once the DEC has time to respond to all of them, they’ll issue a final decision.

Related Stories:

Opponents of Lake Bomoseen herbicide application push statewide ban

Proposed pesticide bill takes aim at invasive species in Lake Bomoseen

Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices

Milfoil management ridding Vermont lake of invasive weed

Plan to treat invasive water plant in Lake Bomoseen now on hold

Debate over use of new herbicide in Lake Bomoseen

State rejects chemical milfoil treatment for Lake Iroquois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.