Vt. moose lottery results released

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials Wednesday released the names of the winners of this year’s moose lottery.

A total of 180 permits were issued this year, an increase of 80 over last year. Out of those permits for the limited hunt in Wildlife Management Unit E, 80 will be either-sex moose and 100 will be antlerless.

As in previous years, biologists say the rationale behind increasing the harvest numbers is to improve the long-term health of the population, which has been ravaged by winter ticks, what some researchers believe is an impact of climate change.

“Research has shown that lower moose densities support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Nick Fortin said in a statement. “Reducing moose density decreases the number of available hosts which in turn decreases the number of winter ticks on the landscape.”

Officials say a recent study with UVM showed that ticks continue to impact moose health, with less than half of the calves surviving their first winter.

As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

