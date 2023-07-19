Donate
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flood briefing

File - Gov. Phil Scott pauses to view a destroyed bridge along the banks of the Lamoille River...
File - Gov. Phil Scott pauses to view a destroyed bridge along the banks of the Lamoille River Monday.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state officials will hold a media briefing Wednesday morning on the state’s ongoing recovery from catastrophic flooding last week.

Watch Live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new window or watch in the player above.

It comes as the flood cleanup continues around the state and homeowners and businesses are looking for financial assistance. President Biden last week approved the state’s request for a major disaster declaration in six counties and FEMA is now accepting applications. Officials in Orleans County, which also was hit with flooding, are pushing to be included in that declaration.

Vermont emergency shelters continue to have plenty of beds. Agency of Human Services officials say there is substantial capacity at the Barre Auditorium, Rutland High School, Northern Vermont University in Johnson, and Fox Run Club in Ludlow. Out of the 1,000 available beds, only about 60 people are being used.

Senator Peter Welch Tuesday told fellow lawmakers the state is depending on federal assistance to rebuild. “Vermonters have always supported emergency aid when disaster struck others. Senator Sanders and I are very grateful for many assurances of support now that Vermonters face their own huge recovery challenge,” Welch said.

Gov. Scott on Monday hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on a tour of flood-damaged communities including Montpelier, Barre, and Hardwick. Buttigieg says the U.S. needs to begin rethinking how and where we rebuild. “Vermont has endured two storms that would be called once-in-a-century events in the span of just 12 years,” he said.

