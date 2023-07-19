Donate
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We actually have something extra to celebrate on this Hump Day - dry weather! After yet another round of flooding rain & thunderstorms came through on Tuesday, we are finally looking at a couple of nice, dry, sunny, summer days today and on Thursday.

We can’t make it 3 in a row, though. On Friday, another frontal system will move through with yet another round of showers & thunderstorms which could, again, lead to flooding problems.

There may be a few, lingering showers into Saturday, otherwise, for a change, the weekend is actually looking pretty decent. And it will stay dry into Monday.

Then the active weather pattern will continue with another front coming through on Tuesday with more showers & thunderstorms.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on the ongoing, and possible future, flooding problems. -Gary

