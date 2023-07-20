Donate
Darn Tough donating online proceeds to Vt. flood recovery

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Darn Tough Vermont is donating 100% of its online sales to flood recovery for a limited time.

The Northfield-based sock company says its facilities were not damaged in the storm but that they have been looking for ways to give back. So, Thursday and Friday’s online proceeds will go to the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023. It does not include socks purchased through other online retailers like Amazon, but the company says its already seen an uptick in sales.

“We have decided that is something easy and impactful to do. We have had folks across the country reach out and check in on us and how we’re doing and how our employees are doing. So, this is really a way for people across the country to show their neighborly love for our folks -- which is great,” said Darn Ough’s Courtney Laggner.

She says this is not the only fundraising plan they have and that they will share other disaster relief efforts soon.

