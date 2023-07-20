DCF asks families to consider opening their homes to foster kids

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This month’s catastrophic flooding threw Vermont’s foster care system a curveball. The Department of Children and Families say the disaster displaced dozens of kids in state custody.

So leaders made their pitch to parents at Wednesday’s Lake Monsters game to sign up as a temporary home base.

“I get emails every single day that we need foster homes and this kid needs an emergent placement” said Laura Catoe, who is an foster parent to six kids.

She says she can’t open her home to any more, but urges families to step up to the plate.

“These kids are homeless, and we need to help them” she adds.

DCF says over 30 kids were displaced by last week’s disastrous flooding. Kyle Silliam-Smith with DCF says the major disruption also triggered more trauma for children who just settled into their foster homes.

“There were kids who couldn’t get to camp that day, and their routine was scheduled or they didn’t have family time when they usually do so. That there was an impact beyond just the displace kiddos but also just when there is scary things happening in the world.”

Vermont Federal Credit Union teamed up with the Lake Monsters to cover the cost of tickets for all foster families, Wednesday night.

Maribeth Spellman, with VFCU says “it’s important for these families to find opportunities to connect and bond and we’re really glad that we’re able to support that.”

The State reports over 1,000 kids are in foster care in Vermont. Silliam-Smith says it’s a large number for such a small state.

As a foster parent for 7 years, Catoe says it was the best decision she’s ever made.

”You’re not going to go in to this without it being hard. That’s just the point like but it’s also rewarding. So I think that’s what you’re going to hear people say this was hard, but I wouldn’t change it because how can you not change helping another child?”

If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a licensed foster home, contact DCF for more options. The application process includes a few home visits and training.

“Move to make the call to see if it’s right for that or if there’s another way that they can support foster families” adds Silliam-Smith.

