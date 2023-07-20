Democrats react to Sununu announcement

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The race for New Hampshire’s next governor got a lot more interesting Wednesday after Governor Chris Sununu announced he would not be seeking reelection.

Governor Sununu’s announcement that he will not be seeking a 5th term was welcome news to Democrats and blows the race for governor wide open. But it comes as a major blow to Sununu’s biggest supporters.

“Disappointed and literally heartbroken,” said Karen Cervantes, a longtime Republican activist in the Upper Valley and one of Sununu’s biggest fans. “I think his legacy is going to be probably one of the best governors we’ve ever had.”

She praises Sununu’s pro-business approach, his steady hand through the pandemic, and his ability to work across the aisle, even if it means breaking with the GOP. “I think he was reasonable. I think he thought things through. He took stances when he felt he had to. He then would pass budgets he felt were appropriate,” Cervantes said.

In a statement explaining why he was not seeking reelection, Sununu wrote: “This was no easy decision as I truly love serving as Governor. I could not be more proud of our record and it’s thanks to your support that we’ve accomplished so much.”

But others are delighted with the decision. “No, I’m not sorry to see him go, said Deb Nelson, a party leader for Upper Valley Democrats. She says Sununu’s decision to sign a ban on abortions after 24 weeks, among other issues, had a ripple effect across the state. “Hospitals are having trouble recruiting OB-GYNs and support staff in a climate where legislation is being passed to make it more difficult for women to make their own health care choices.”

Two Democrats are already in the race for governor -- Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Councilwoman Cinde Warmington. John Lappie, a political science professor at Plymouth State University, says their chances at winning improved now that the incumbent is out of the race. “Sununu was a fairly moderate, very popular governor and the Democrats now have an excellent opportunity to pick up this seat. It is certainly not going to be an easy election,” he said.

Lappie says Sununu’s announcement a year and a half before the election was likely timed to give fellow Republicans a better shot. “The longer he went on, the greater hindrance it would be to the other potential Republicans in the race,” he said.

Former New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse has already announced he is running for the Republican nomination and speculation in swirling around former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, who teased some “big news” in the coming days.

Related Stories:

Sununu not running for reelection

Sununu, Stefanik offer contrasting GOP assessments of Trump legal jeopardy

NH Gov Chris Sununu tours Texas border facilities

Sununu says he will not run for president

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.