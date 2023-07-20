Donate
Do Good Fest to contribute $1.5M to flood relief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers of the Do Good Fest will be donating $1.5 million to Vermont flood relief efforts.

The annual music festival in Montpelier had to pivot after last week’s floods, switching to an online format with the goal of helping to raise money for flood victims.

The goal was to raise at least $500,000 to get a $500,000 match from Montpelier-based National Life Group, the festival’s sponsor. But the festival last weekend raised roughly $750,000 and that match has now been increased, making for a total haul of $1.5 million.

The festival aired right here on WCAX and featured our anchors, the folks from Star 92.9, the Plain White T’s, Fastball, and others.

“We decided to make lemonade out of lemons. We were dealt a hand that we had no control over. We knew there was a desperate need, so we decided to continue with it because we knew the need was significant,” said Mehran Assadi, National Life’s CEO and president.

All the funds are going to the Vermont Community Foundation, which has spearheaded fundraising efforts. Donations are still being accepted.

