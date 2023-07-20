Donate
Echo Leahy Center welcomes new director

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington has welcomed a new executive director.

Ted Lawson comes from the Duxbury Bay Maritime School in Massachusetts. He’s also worked for more than a decade as a middle and high school science teacher in Maine, Massachusetts, and at the American Embassy School in India.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lawson about his plans for Echo.

