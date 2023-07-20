Facing devastation, Ludlow community members look for silver lining

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Ludlow was one of the first towns to feel the impact of last week’s severe flooding, the devastation laid bare even as the rivers were still rising elsewhere. Reporter Rachel Mann returned to Ludlow Thursday to see how far they’ve come on the road to recovery.

Ludlow was one of the towns hit hardest by the recent flooding, leaving a lot of people in a tough position. More than two dozen of them came to the Ludlow Community Center Thursday afternoon to gather for a meal together and to pick up groceries and other necessities.

Residents we spoke to say there are places to get food, but not all the essentials. Getting dairy products like milk and yogurt has been especially challenging, so Operation Ludlow reached out to Hood.

“We gave them an idea of what we can use. The next thing we know this morning, they arrive with a big honking truck of 500 cases,” said organizer Paula Vangulyder.

But even for non-dairy items, the recovery group has the community covered. From 10 to 5, they are operating a makeshift grocery store of mostly non-perishable goods and supplies.

“People wanted to volunteer to help the community. There’s different produce, things people delivered, stuff from their gardens, all kinds of stuff,” said the group’s Bridgit Willis.

And while Ludlow’s biggest summer tourism attraction, Okemo Resort’s bike and adventure park will be opening again next Thursday, many smaller businesses are still feeling the impacts of flooding.

“This plaza was devastated by Irene as well, this office was devastated by Irene,” explained Suzanne Garvey, the owner of Mary Davis Realty and Inside Edge Rentals. She says all of her employees are working from home for now. She’s surprised only five regular listings and seven rental listings were impacted by flooding. As far as seasonal rentals, she says there have been no cancellations, but people should be mindful and know important things like grocery stores may not be open. “But there is access. There is a number of restaurants open, golf courses open, so we are finally encouraging people, ‘Yes, come.’”

The restaurant -- Homestyle Hotel-- was also hit hard. “We’re entertaining people to place gift card orders so we can fulfill them in the future,” said the hotel’s Justin Hyjek. But he says it’s not all doom and gloom as they prepare to reopen on Labor Day. “The silver lining is now we get to rebuild it how we want it to be built and do things differently. It’s almost like opening the business again.”

For those temporarily out of commission, the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce -- in partnership with FEMA and the Small Business Administration-- is operating a small business recovery center. “We’re also managing a disaster relief fund. We’ll be starting the process of getting funds into people’s hands related to that,” said the chamber’s Carol Lighthall. She says the area is a tourism mecca and is encouraging visitors to come, but also to give while they’re here. The chamber started a blog with a running list of things that are open, as opposed to closed. “It could be an electrical company, places to stay, places to eat, things to do. So, that will be evolving.”

In the meantime, Ludlow is standing strong. “The thing is, it’s important to say this is a resilient community. It’s inspiring to see how everyone has come together,” Garvey said.

“Though the lake might not be advisable to swim in, we can drink the water, we can use the resources, and we want to welcome people,” Hyjek said.

Everyone we spoke with says they’re optimistic everything will be up and running by their busy winter season.

