Flooding brings water hazards to boaters on Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After weeks of rain, Vermonters basked under sunny skies Thursday. The nice weather brought boaters out on Lake Champlain, but also warnings about debris from flooding that could pose a hazard.

Boaters we spoke with Thursday say the clear skies were a welcome reprieve. “We were just out for a lovely two-hour cruise on this sunny day,” said Lucia Pendolino, captain of the sloop Friendship.

The lake has risen about 2.5 feet in the last few weeks, counteracting low levels typically seen this time of year and making it easier for boats to navigate. But the influx came with some baggage.

“We’re experiencing in a lot of ways what is spring-like conditions, where there’s driftwood in the lake. It’s been reported to me and I’ve seen it through certain social media sites. There are whole trees in the lake that have washed in through the Winooski River,” said Rob Peterson, the city of Burlington’s marina manager.

Boaters say the problem appears to be the worst around Appletree Bay and Shelburne Bay. But it hasn’t kept Pendolino and others off the lake. “We’ve definitely been seeing some water quality changes. The lake’s a little more murky and dodging a few logs out there but yesterday and today have been gorgeous, great sailing conditions,” Pendolino said.

“If you’re trying to avoid a log or a branch that’s floating in the lake, the slower you’re going, the better chance you’re going to have to avoid it and do damage to your vessel and also prevent injuries,” Peterson said.

In response to the sewage line break under the Winooski River, Burlington officials have been testing water quality six days a week over the last six weeks. They say E. coli levels remain safe according to the state’s standard for recreational swimming.

