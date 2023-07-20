Ironman athletes contend with bad air quality ahead of Sunday’s race

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Athletes from across the nation are in Lake Placid this weekend for the Ironman triathlon which kicks Sunday. Recent poor air quality has affected training for both athletes and tourism to the area.

“I can feel it usually that night, and then the next morning even, I kind of feel like I have a cold or something like that. It kind of just gets stuck in the sinuses,” said Chad Pensiero, one of many Ironman participants descending on Lake Placid.

The town is known not only for its Olympic facility and triathlons but also as a hiking destination. Henry Liebers with the Adirondack Mountain Club says thick haze can make a hike more difficult and less enjoyable. “The views are not quite as good, you may be breathing harder, there is a dryness that feels different in the back of my throat when I have been up there on very hazy days,” he said. as a result, Liebers says they’ve seen hiker traffic at their facilities down by almost 25% on peak days. “Normally, this time of year the High Peaks Information Center over at Heart Lake, they will see wall-to-wall people, and there have been some quieter moments on Saturdays this season.”

Jane Hooper is with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism and says overall tourism to the area has not been affected by air quality. “People who are traveling still have their plans in place and have been visiting all of the Adirondack towns. The towns are bustling this time of year and that has held true this year as it has in previous years,” she said.

And once they are in town, there isn’t much that deters them from the scenic trails, according to Liebers. “All we can really do is tell people to be careful and to not overexert themselves, if they start to feel lightheaded or seasick or anything like that,” he said.

As for the triathlon, Hooper says the air quality is looking promising for the athletes. “I think that right now our air is clear, the skies look great and I think everyone is excited for the event on Sunday,” she said.

If the haze returns, Pensiero recommends taking precautions. “Go slow, hydrate, get your nutrition plan right. But I would just say go slow and take it easy,” he said.

