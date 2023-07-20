Donate
Ludlow sewer line leaking into Black River

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Ludlow has a sewage pipe problem similar to the one discovered in Burlington last week.

Officials in Ludlow have discovered one of the town’s sewer lines got crushed in the flooding.

“A pipe that carries a portion of their wastewater was also damaged and just uncovered over the last 48 hours,” Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore said.

The town has set up a bypass pump to prevent any more sewage from leaking into the Black River.

A major break in a line in Burlington’s New North End is also spewing untreated wastewater and sewage into the Winooski River. Burlington is collecting and trucking as much wastewater as possible until a bypass is set up.

