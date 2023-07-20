‘Michigan’ Month returns to Plattsburgh Town

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Town of Plattsburgh’s annual summer celebration of a unique, local delicacy is underway.

Behold “The Michigan” -- a hot dog served in a bun with seasoned meat sauce, onions, and mustard -- a Plattsburgh phenomenon since the 1920s.

“My husband introduced me to it and, you know, it’s delicious. It’s savory, lots of flavor,” said Jennette Steele, the co-owner of Gus’ Red Hots, off Route 9. She says before she was selling Michigans, she was devouring them. “It really made me appreciate going and trying out all the different spots to kind of see what flavor I liked.”

And there’s no shortage of options. To honor the dog, the town is celebrating its Third Annual Michigan Month. throughout July. Anyone visiting the city’s four participating restaurants receives a bumper sticker, and the first 25 get a T-shirt.

“There’s some sort of seasoning in the burger that they mix up, I don’t know what it was. The best way I can describe it is it almost tasted like a taco on top of a hotdog,” explained Jordan Foote.

Steele says they sell hundreds of the hot dogs, going through around 20 pounds every day. While July brings more customers than usual, Gus’ has its year-long fans. Janet Caldwell has been coming since the ‘70s and still remembers her first. “It was so good. It was so good. It’s even better after you put onions and mustard on it,” she said.

To cater to hardcore fans like Caldwell, Gus’ also serves Michigan burgers, omelets, fries, and pizza. Still, locals say Michigan sauce is best enjoyed on a hot dog. “It’s really a community staple and it’s a special month for us to be able to celebrate that Michigan,” Steele said.

