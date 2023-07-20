Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH pastor sentenced to prison for stealing to pay gambling debts

(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire executive pastor has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing about $130,000 from his church to pay off gambling debts and make purchases.

Gregory Neal, of Barrington, 45, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday and ordered to pay back the Journey Baptist Church and the insurance company that covered a portion of the losses.

He pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud.

“A man who abused his position of trust — as a leader of his church — and stole from his congregation to support his gambling habit has been brought to justice,” U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that between January 2017 and March 2020, Neal made unauthorized withdrawals of the church’s funds to pay off his debts and made unauthorized purchases with church credit cards.

His lawyer asked for a sentence of five years of probation to allow Neal to continue running his carpentry business so he can pay back the church and support his family.

“When the theft was uncovered, Mr. Neal confessed and tried to make amends,” his sentencing memorandum said. “He repaid several thousand dollars and, after being confronted by law enforcement, saved additional money to repay. He attended Gambler’s Anonymous meetings and started a new business, building kitchen islands, to support his family.”

Included were letters of support from Neal’s wife and church parishioners.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.
1 person killed in Orwell motorcycle crash
Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here

Latest News

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch is calling on Congress to strengthen rural water systems. - File photo
Welch spotlights rural water systems in wake of flooding
Gov. Phil Scott is expanding his emergency declaration order to temporarily help more...
Vt. emergency declaration expanded amid flood relief efforts
A top New Hampshire lawmaker is working on a bill for veterans and their children. - File photo
Senate passes bill helping kids of veterans affected by Agent Orange
NY considers ban on cash prize contests for coyotes, squirrels, other wildlife