No swimming allowed at some Burlington beaches due to bacteria

The city of Burlington saw another round of beach closures on Thursday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront closed several of the city’s beaches to swimming due to cyanobacteria blooms.

The closures include the Oakledge Park beaches Blanchard and Cove, plus Texaco and North beaches.

People are urged to stay out of the water at those locations because the blooms can pose a health threat to people and pets.

Blodgett and Leddy beaches remained open Thursday.

Blue-green algae blooms have closed area beaches multiple times in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the city says the North Shore Natural Area, which is not an official swimming beach, is closed until further notice due to infrastructure damage from the heavy flow of stormwater.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

