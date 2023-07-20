Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

N.Y. experts help with Vt. dam inspections

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York experts are hopping the state line to help assess dams in Vermont.

Governor Kathy Hochul says nine engineers from the New York Power Authority and the Department of Environmental Conservation were sent over to conduct evaluations.

That includes expedited visual safety inspections on non-hydroelectric and non-federally licensed dams.

This is in response to Governor Phil Scott’s request for assistance through a national disaster relief system that allows states to send people and equipment to help.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.
1 person killed in Orwell motorcycle crash
Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here

Latest News

FILE
Welch brings attention to rural water systems in response to floods
Welch brings attention to rural water systems in response to floods
FILE
Vt. Emergency Declaration is expanded amid flood relief efforts
Vt. Emergency Declaration is expanded amid flood relief efforts
FILE
Senate passes bill helping kids of veterans affected by Agent Orange