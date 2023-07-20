N.Y. experts help with Vt. dam inspections

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New York experts are hopping the state line to help assess dams in Vermont.

Governor Kathy Hochul says nine engineers from the New York Power Authority and the Department of Environmental Conservation were sent over to conduct evaluations.

That includes expedited visual safety inspections on non-hydroelectric and non-federally licensed dams.

This is in response to Governor Phil Scott’s request for assistance through a national disaster relief system that allows states to send people and equipment to help.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.