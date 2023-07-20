Donate
Plainfield campground cut off by flood-damaged bridge

The Onion River Campground in Plainfield remains cut off from Route 2.
The Onion River Campground in Plainfield remains cut off from Route 2.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week’s flooding left visitors at a Plainfield campground stranded after the raging Winooski River destroyed the bridge connecting the facility to Route 2.

“We certainly didn’t expect that the bridge was going to collapse -- It’s such a big sturdy bridge -- but it did,” said Jaquelyn Rieke, owner of the Onion River Campground.

She says without power, water, or a way out, campers were stuck in a scary situation. “I couldn’t leave the property till yesterday. So, we didn’t have a way to leave. There are 28 of us on this side of the river. There are three or four households. People have felt pretty stuck and hemmed in and that’s a challenge,” Rieke said.

Those stranded on the far side had no choice but to find another way around. “Basically, a road is forming up out the back of our property and then down the side of the school property that wasn’t there. We hope that’s basically a permanent road that the four households and 28 campsites can all be accessing,” Rieke said. And they’ve discovered ways to fix the other issues, too. “We have the generators going and so people have power with their generators all day. And then people with an RV have a septic tank so they’re filling it and then we’re finding a way to haul that septic out And the water well still works.”

Now the campground is focused on rebuilding and trying to make the most of the unfortunate situation. Rieke says there’s a lot of work to do but that they will remain open. She says she’s gotten new customers since the waters have receded. “Someone actually this morning just came in. He said ‘I’m unhoused, can I become a customer?’ I didn’t expect new customers but, you know, the campground is a place for people to go for better or worse,” she said.

People in the area say they’ve gotten no word on how long it will take to rebuild the bridge.

