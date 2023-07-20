Donate
Plattsburgh City Beach reopens to swimming

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Swimming is back on at the Plattsburgh City Beach.

The beach reopened to swimmers on Thursday.

It was closed to swimming on Tuesday after test results from samples taken Monday showed high E. coli levels in the water.

Thursday, the beach reopened after getting a clean water test back on samples taken Tuesday.

Under Clinton County Health Department protocols, the water quality must be tested at the city beach every two weeks during the May through September beach season. It can take up to three days to receive the results of water testing.

Related Story:

No swimming allowed at Plattsburgh City Beach due to bacteria in water

