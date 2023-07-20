Police ID suspect in Concord car chase, gun incident

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a police standoff in St. Johnsbury Wednesday that resulted in two arrests is linked to a shooting incident earlier in the week in Concord.

The Vermont State Police say troopers responded to Shadow Lake Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. They say there was a car chase and that the vehicle being chased pulled into a home. The vehicle that was following stopped and there were shots fired from that vehicle. No one was injured.

Police later searched the home of Christopher Baker, 21, of St. Johnsbury, in connection with the chase. He was later arrested and charged with a slew of crimes including domestic assault and reckless endangerment,

Police say an unnamed 25-year-old was also taken into custody and that others could still face charges.

