Senate passes bill helping kids of veterans affected by Agent Orange

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - A top New Hampshire lawmaker is working on a bill for veterans and their children.

Senator Maggie Hassan says her bill would strengthen the VA Spina Bifida Program for children of Vietnam veterans who were affected because of Agent Orange.

Hassan says many Vietnam veterans were exposed to the chemical Agent Orange during their service and that their children have a higher risk of the birth defect.

The bill passed in the Senate, and now Hassan is urging her House counterparts to pass it as well.

“Vietnam veterans sacrificed significantly for our country, and it is up to us to ensure that their children who were born with Spina Bifida receive the care that they need,” said Senator Hassan.

