Some VTrans projects on hold due to flooding recovery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As recovery and rebuilding from the recent flooding continues across Vermont, some VTrans projects are on hold.

The projects have been impacted for a variety of reasons from flooding at sites to crews not being able to access projects to a lack of resources because contractors are urgently needed elsewhere.

VTrans says they are trying to balance the immediate project needs of the flood recovery with ongoing and planned projects to see which ones can be delayed or pushed back in order to address more pressing issues.

“There may be some projects that you’re not seeing anything occur on right now. And that’s because we have diverted resources. You know, so that so the overarching message is to be patient, we are going to address everybody’s needs in a fairly systematic, intentional way,” said Jeremy Reed of VTrans.

So far, about 20 projects have been impacted, but VTrans says that list will grow as recovery efforts continue.

