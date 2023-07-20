Donate
The SUPPORT Act could join the fight against addiction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - A locally-sponsored bill to combat addiction is heading to the House floor.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster says her SUPPORT Act expands the response to fight both addiction and poor mental health.

She says the bill will reauthorize money for a previous act passed in 2018 and will be critical to saving lives. That includes expanding access to treatment and recovery programs, recovery centers, training for first responders and research.

“Our recidivism rates are just too high and we need to give people the treatment to recover from mental health or substance use disorder. Mental health and substance use disorders affect incarcerated people at higher rates, but it is clear that we need an expansive and holistic approach to these issues,” said Kuster.

Kuster calls this act a bipartisan opportunity to respond to struggling communities across the country

