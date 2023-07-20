Tax deadline line extended for flooding residents

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters impacted by flooding have extra time to pay their taxes.

Governor Phil Scott says those unable to meet their tax deadlines between July 7th and November 15th, now have until November 15th to file and pay taxes.

The extension includes; corporate and business income tax, sales and use tax, meals and rooms tax, payroll withholding tax, and estimated personal income tax payments.

Taxpayers not impacted by the flood are expected to file and pay taxes by their original due dates.

