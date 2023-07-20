Donate
Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′

This abstract art statue was one of the items stolen from the "Beetlejuice 2" film set in East...
This abstract art statue was one of the items stolen from the "Beetlejuice 2" film set in East Corinth.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating thefts from the “Beetlejuice 2″ movie set in East Corinth.

Vermont State Police say the first incident happened July 14 at about 12:35 a.m. Movie security guards say someone in a pickup truck grabbed a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration on Village Road and took off. They say it was an older model GMC pickup with unknown plates.

Police say in the second incident, someone stole a 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery. They believe it happened sometime between 5 p.m. July 13 and 11 a.m. July 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

