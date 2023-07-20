Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating thefts from the “Beetlejuice 2″ movie set in East Corinth.

Vermont State Police say the first incident happened July 14 at about 12:35 a.m. Movie security guards say someone in a pickup truck grabbed a large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration on Village Road and took off. They say it was an older model GMC pickup with unknown plates.

Police say in the second incident, someone stole a 150-pound abstract art statue from the vicinity of the cemetery. They believe it happened sometime between 5 p.m. July 13 and 11 a.m. July 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

