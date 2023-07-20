Vermont Brewers Fest preview

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Brewers Festival rolls into Burlington starting Friday for its 30th year.

The festival dates back to the early ‘90s showcasing sensational suds. There are 42 brewers on tap with all but nine from Vermont -- a few had to drop out because of the flooding. And unlike most years, the event has not sold out yet.

“I think we’re still seeing those post-pandemic ticket numbers. Done the fest for 30 years and tickets are usually sold out,” said the festival’s Emma Arian.

There’s usually a fun surprise and this year it’s from Lawsons Finest Liquids, which will be pouring a pilot batch of beer which is just a festival release. And another beer that will be released this September -- attendees get the first taste.

Organizers say there will be three tasting sessions this year spread out over Friday and Saturday from breweries that put Vermont on the craft map.

