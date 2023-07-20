Donate
Vt. Emergency Declaration is expanded amid flood relief efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Scott is expanding his Emergency Declaration order to temporarily help more Vermonters recover.

That includes extending license and registration renewals, and temporary registration certificates and number plates, for 60 days beyond their effective expiration date.

The Agency of Natural Resources secretary is also being directed to waive the production and fuel use limits for hot mix asphalt plants, so emergency road repair doesn’t take longer.

The Coventry landfill and transfer station is allowed to operate longer hours.

