Water, parks, budget on the agenda at Plattsburgh Common Council meeting

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s Common Council is meeting Thursday to discuss a number of items that involve water, parks and taxes.

The meeting will start with a public hearing on a community development block grant for the city’s ongoing water issues. Plattsburgh is seeking roughly $1 million to help with a water transmission main replacement.

Council members also will decide whether to approve the final design and bid management of upgrades for five parks.

Lastly, the council will vote on a revised five-year budget plan. That plan would cut the tax rate on properties by almost 5% over five years.

Ward 3 Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs says the five-year budget estimate will only work if spending is under control.

“My concern when I am looking at everything across the funds-- the water, the sewer, the general fund, the debt service, all of those things-- that is really only feasible if we pay attention to how much we are spending,” Gibbs said.

If the budget is approved, the potential tax rate for properties next year would be $10 per $1,000 of assessed value.

