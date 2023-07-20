Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Welch brings attention to rural water systems in response to floods

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is calling on Congress to strengthen rural water systems.

He says the flooding in Vermont shows firsthand how those systems can be upended by extreme weather.

Welch says climate change disproportionately affects water systems in rural and low income communities and communities of color.

He said in a statement: “I sincerely hope that the subcommittee will consider the improvements to the Rural Decentralized Water Systems Reauthorization Act.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.
1 person killed in Orwell motorcycle crash
Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here

Latest News

Welch brings attention to rural water systems in response to floods
FILE
Vt. Emergency Declaration is expanded amid flood relief efforts
Vt. Emergency Declaration is expanded amid flood relief efforts
FILE
Senate passes bill helping kids of veterans affected by Agent Orange