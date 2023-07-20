Welch brings attention to rural water systems in response to floods

WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is calling on Congress to strengthen rural water systems.

He says the flooding in Vermont shows firsthand how those systems can be upended by extreme weather.

Welch says climate change disproportionately affects water systems in rural and low income communities and communities of color.

He said in a statement: “I sincerely hope that the subcommittee will consider the improvements to the Rural Decentralized Water Systems Reauthorization Act.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.