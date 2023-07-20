BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We finally had a delightful summer day on Wednesday - dry & sunny . . . . and we even got rid of that persistent wildfire smoke so that we could see out into the distance.

Today will be a very similar day to Wednesday with, again, a lot of sunshine and good air quality with good visibility.

Then we will run into trouble again come Friday. A frontal system will be moving in from the west towards Friday morning, bringing some steady rain to northern NY a little before and after daybreak. The rain will move into the Champlain Valley around the time of the morning commute, so it may be a slow go. Give yourself a little extra time. Throughout the afternoon & evening, there will be scattered showers & thunderstorms. Some of those thunderstorm cells could bring more downpours of 1″ to 2″ per hour at times, and that could lead to more flash flooding.

Everything will settle down on Friday night. There may be a lingering shower early Saturday, otherwise the weekend is looking pretty decent for a change. Sunday will be the drier, sunnier day of the weekend.

That nice, summer weather will continue into the start of next week on Monday. But by Tuesday, our luck runs out again as another weak front comes through with showers and possible thunderstorms. It will clear out on Wednesday, but also start to heat up with highs getting into the upper 80s.

The air quality will continue to be good for this Thursday, but the smoke may increase a bit on Friday, in addition to the rainy & stormy weather.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the possible flash flooding situation on Friday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest information and alerts, on-air and online. -Gary

