Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Blueberry crop ripe for the picking

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a turbulent year for farmers who are dealing with a lot of rain on top of a late-season frost. But this year’s blueberry crop is ripe for the picking.

The rainy weather has impacted this year’s blueberry crop, however, not necessarily for the worse. Lots of water means big berries.

“Right now it is beautiful,” said Carol Stedman at the Clay Hill Corners farm.

She has been growing blueberries at her Hartland property for more than a decade. Despite the soggy weather at the farm, the berries have her smiling. “The crop is plump, it’s sweet, it’s gorgeous, but it is a little bit fragile because we have had so much rain,” Stedman said.

They have 700 bushes here but you’ll notice some are completely without fruit thanks to the late season frost back in May. This farm lost between 20 - 30% of its crop. “One variety, in particular, was at the peak of blossom. On those patriots, we have almost no berries,” she said.

“The varieties that had their flowers open earliest, were the ones that were the most vulnerable to the frost because when the flowers are still closed the buds are a lot heartier,” said Vern Grubinger.

Grubinger is a vegetable and berry specialist with UVM Extension. He says overall the blueberry crop faired pretty well during this spring’s hard frost. That’s compared to other fruit like apples that were almost entirely wiped out in some areas. And berries like the rain.

“Blueberries like a good amount of rain, like anything else, you can get to the point of too much of a good thing,” Grubinger said.

Big berries are prone to cracking on the bush which means they need to be picked as soon as they are ripe. “Farmers always appreciate support of their local customers,” he said.

“They are big they are plump and they are juicy,” Stedman said.

So if the sun is shining and you like berries, get out there and pick your own.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators believe the thieves targeted the homeowner’s collection of gold and jewelry.
Vermont man shares frightening story of violent home invasion
This abstract art statue was one of the items stolen from the "Beetlejuice 2" film set in East...
Thieves steal items from Vermont film set of ‘Beetlejuice 2′
Todd Woodcroft
UVM hockey coach fired over alleged ‘inappropriate’ text messages
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
File image
Police ID suspect in Concord car chase, gun incident

Latest News

File - Neale Lunderville takes the helm of Irene recovery in 2011.
Newsmaker Interview: What have we learned since Irene?
Pets with Potential: Meet Alli
Newsmaker Interview: What have we learned since Irene?
Flooding leaves 6 post offices out of commission
Wyoming murder suspect captured in Enosburgh