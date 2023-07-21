Blueberry crop ripe for the picking

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a turbulent year for farmers who are dealing with a lot of rain on top of a late-season frost. But this year’s blueberry crop is ripe for the picking.

The rainy weather has impacted this year’s blueberry crop, however, not necessarily for the worse. Lots of water means big berries.

“Right now it is beautiful,” said Carol Stedman at the Clay Hill Corners farm.

She has been growing blueberries at her Hartland property for more than a decade. Despite the soggy weather at the farm, the berries have her smiling. “The crop is plump, it’s sweet, it’s gorgeous, but it is a little bit fragile because we have had so much rain,” Stedman said.

They have 700 bushes here but you’ll notice some are completely without fruit thanks to the late season frost back in May. This farm lost between 20 - 30% of its crop. “One variety, in particular, was at the peak of blossom. On those patriots, we have almost no berries,” she said.

“The varieties that had their flowers open earliest, were the ones that were the most vulnerable to the frost because when the flowers are still closed the buds are a lot heartier,” said Vern Grubinger.

Grubinger is a vegetable and berry specialist with UVM Extension. He says overall the blueberry crop faired pretty well during this spring’s hard frost. That’s compared to other fruit like apples that were almost entirely wiped out in some areas. And berries like the rain.

“Blueberries like a good amount of rain, like anything else, you can get to the point of too much of a good thing,” Grubinger said.

Big berries are prone to cracking on the bush which means they need to be picked as soon as they are ripe. “Farmers always appreciate support of their local customers,” he said.

“They are big they are plump and they are juicy,” Stedman said.

So if the sun is shining and you like berries, get out there and pick your own.

