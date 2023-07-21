Curtis Pond Dam plans washed away in recent flooding

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Dams are being closely watched as Vermont works to recover from the flooding. That includes the Curtis Pond Dam in Calais, where town leaders have to start over with their reconstruction plans.

Members of the Curtis Pond Dam Association had an approved bond worth more than $800,000 to fix up the dam in the summer of 2024. The fear was that a big storm would cause it to topple over, get damaged and flood the roads. Those fears were realized during the recent catastrophic storm.

“Our sort of tagline has been, ‘we need to get it done before the next major storm.’ And it’s disappointing that we didn’t,” said Jamie Moorby, Curtis Pond Dam Association. “And, and I’m thankful that we were able to keep it as intact as we did.”

Moorby says the storm caused flooding in the street, dam damage and a two-foot sinkhole. Volunteers and a state dam safety engineer worked through the storm night to monitor and mitigate damage. People helped put tarps on the dam to help the water flow and preserve the gravel.

“This community is amazing. And time and time again they show up for the things that are important,” said Moorby.

Now, a pump is lowering water levels. Experts say its moving 10 million gallons a day, while rocks are being installed to serve as a buttress to keep the dam in place until it can be replaced.

“What we’ve seen with the dam, once the water level receded and we can inspect it, is a lot of loose stones, a lot of missing stone, a lot of missing dirt,” said Moorby.

Once all of the rocks are filled in, they’ll be replacing the water pump with a siphon to make sure the pressure remains low on the pond for the rest of the summer.

Curtis Pond Dam is one of more than 400 being watched by state leaders. But Neil Kamman, with the Department of Environmental Conservation, notes there wasn’t any widespread failure of dams.

Some flood control facilities actually owned and operated by the state include the Waterbury Dam, the Wrightsville Reservoir, and the East Barre Dam.

“While they really filled up - in particular Wrightsville - are really filled up close to the brim, they operated exactly as designed and, frankly, behaved magnificently and protected a lot of property and a lot of lives,” said Kamman.

There are five dams, including Curtis Pond, where there was damage such as water overtopping and one considered a “failure,” meaning a breach.

Cost and funding for repairs are up in the air. Kamman says owners are generally liable for damage, but they should file a claim with FEMA.

Meanwhile teams are overseeing all state-watched dams.

“Look at what happened to that dam and prioritize those that really need additional looksies or emergency remediation,” said Kamman.

