CVPH’s Walk With a Doc: Skin Care

walk with a doc
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s monthly Walk With a Doc is back Saturday, this time to talk about skin care.

The walk starts at the CVPH’s Family Medicine Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It features Dr. Alyssa Sethi.

Sethi will talk about sun safety and how to prevent skin cancer.

It’s free and open to all. While no registration is required, you do have to sign a waiver.

