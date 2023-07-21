Elise Stefanik pressures governor for North Country FEMA money

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is still trying to get New York’s North Country more money post-flood.

She sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul requesting all North Country and upstate New York counties affected by flooding be included in the disaster declaration to FEMA.

She says currently the emergency declarations do not include the full extent of the flooding.

“I believe it is critical for the State of New York to work to ensure full restoration for all families, businesses, and neighborhoods affected by these disasters,” she said.

In her letter to Hochul, she says residents in Clinton County report hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to roads and property.

